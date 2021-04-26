$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EnerSys by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $92.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

