Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 236.73 ($3.09), with a volume of 20646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £608.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.10.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.