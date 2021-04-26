Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $191.12 on Monday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

