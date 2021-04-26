BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. BRF has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $3,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

