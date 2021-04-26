Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €132.30 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €132.30 ($155.65) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.48 ($188.81).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.23. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.