KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

AMWL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. American Well has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

