Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.