Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ryerson worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ryerson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $569.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.