Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNBKA opened at $114.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $635.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,227,357.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,427 shares of company stock worth $504,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.