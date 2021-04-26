HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. State Street Corp lifted its position in HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HC2 in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCHC opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $128,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $126,213.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

