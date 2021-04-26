Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

