Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.95 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.
TSE CP opened at C$461.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$443.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
