Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

TSE CP opened at C$461.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$443.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

