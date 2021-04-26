Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OESX. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

