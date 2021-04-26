Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

TGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

