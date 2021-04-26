LPL Financial LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.