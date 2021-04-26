LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.