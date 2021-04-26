Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,201 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Selecta Biosciences worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SELB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

