Northern Trust Corp Invests $495,000 in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,817,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

