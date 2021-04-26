Northern Trust Corp Has $371,000 Holdings in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Windtree Therapeutics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678. Corporate insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

