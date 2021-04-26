SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $96.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

