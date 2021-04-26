Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DS opened at $3.04 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

