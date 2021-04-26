Northern Trust Corp Has $478,000 Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

