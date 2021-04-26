67,774 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $6.99 on Monday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.