Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,132 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $8.22 on Monday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.