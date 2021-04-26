Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

