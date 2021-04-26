JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSAY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

