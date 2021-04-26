Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NSRGF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.
Nestlé stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $124.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
