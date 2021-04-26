Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Nestlé stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $124.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

