Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PMOIF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PMOIF stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

