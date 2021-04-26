Zacks: Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $11.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.20 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

