Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.