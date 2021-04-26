Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.34.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

