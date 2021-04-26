Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.08 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $8,826,275.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,550 shares of company stock worth $237,258,834. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.21.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.