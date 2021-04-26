Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.20 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $38.99 on Monday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.