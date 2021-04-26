Morgan Stanley Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $14.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Root has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,624,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

