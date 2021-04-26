UBS Group Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $590.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.35.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $532.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average of $465.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $15,065,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

