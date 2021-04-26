Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,532,028. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.