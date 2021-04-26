World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

