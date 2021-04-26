Welltower (WELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.71-0.76 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.44 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.