Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $947.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $77.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.