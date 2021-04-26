Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

