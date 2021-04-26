Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

