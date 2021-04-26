Barclays Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

