Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.