Jefferies Financial Group Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $273.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $259.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

