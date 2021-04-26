Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.