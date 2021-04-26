Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prologis (PLD)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prologis’ better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share was driven by decent growth in rental income. Per management, the robust demand scenario from fourth-quarter 2020 has continued into 2021. It has also raised the 2021 outlook on the strength of its results and the market. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Stabilization of e-commerce sales growth and more modest demand are concerns for rent hikes.”

4/16/2021 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

