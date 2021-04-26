SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $575.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.59.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average is $420.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

