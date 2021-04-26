UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $97.00 at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

