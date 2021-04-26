Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of WATT stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energous in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

