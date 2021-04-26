Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

